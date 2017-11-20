Attorneys, Frat Brothers Gearing Up for Next PSU Hazing Hearing

With the discovery of new evidence in the case, more Penn State fraternity brothers have been charged in the death of a fellow pledge, Timothy Piazza.

It's back to the drawing board for many attorneys in the case, including those representing the three local men charged.



Joseph Sala, Parker Yochim and newly charged Joshua Kurczewski are among the brothers charged in the case.

Sala, who was facing the most serious charges including, aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter, had those charged dismissed earlier this summer.

Parker Yochim who also had some of his charges dropped earlier this year, is now facing the same charges all over again.

Centre County District Attorney, Stacy Parks Miller announced the discovery of new video from inside the fraternity house on the night in question.

All of the original charges have been refiled against the brothers with the addition of 12 new brothers, including Kurczewski.

Erie News Now called Kurczewski's attorney, Jeff Veitch for comment on the new charges.

Veitch told Erie News Now that he is still very new to the case and still has a lot to look over. He added that he wasn't ready to issue any kind of a statement just yet.

Kurcezwski is facing serious charges including, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter among others.



One of Joe Sala’s attorney’s, Pete Sala, says he wants to see this new video for himself before issuing any statements.

Sala did not pick up any new charges with the discovery of the new video, but all of his original charges were refiled.

However, new alcohol related charges were filed against Parker Yochim as a result of the new video.