Two Inmates Charged in SCI Albion Attacks; One Inmate Died from Injuries

Two inmates have been charged for their roles in separate attacks at the State Correction Institute in Albion, including an assault that led to the death of another inmate.

Kareem Savage, 29, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of assault by prisoner. He was arraigned Friday.

Savage punched an inmate, identified as Anthony Wilson, in the head, which caused Wilson to fall to the floor. Savage, who was wearing brown leather booths issued by the prison, then repeatedly kicked the Wilson's head and repeatedly stomped his head as he laid defenseless on the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The assault happened Sept. 1, 2016 around 3:28 p.m. in the day room at SCI Albion.

It caused blunt force trauma and bleeding inside the victim's head, which resulted in Wilson's death, the criminal complaint said.

Wilson died Dec. 6, 2016 at Somerset Community Hospital. The coroner ruled his death as homicide due to his injuries.

Savage most recently was an inmate at SCI Fayette and is serving a double life sentence.

Jordan Spoonhour, 32, was arraigned Monday on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and assault by prisoner.

Spoonhour and two other identified inmates assaulted another inmate - Rosco Brown Jr. - at the same time and location as the other attack, according to the criminal complaint.

During the attack, Brown became unconscious and laid defenseless on the floor. Spoonhour repeatedly punched, kicked and jumped on Brown until corrections staff stepped into the situation, the criminal complaint said.

Brown suffered bruising to his face and head and a concussion. He was treated for his injuries at SCI Albion's infirmary.

Spoonhour most recently was an inmate at SCI Smithfield.

Both assaults were captured on security camera, and SCI Albion staff working in the unit witnessed the attacks, investigators said.

