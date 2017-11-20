Funding Sought for Erie School District Food Equipment Upgrades

As many of us prepare for a Thanksgiving Day feast, the Erie School District is focused on improving meal options for its students, year-round.

On Monday, representatives from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

stopped by Erie to tour several elementary schools.

They are gathering information on behalf of the federal School Food Modernization Act.

The bill is aimed at providing additional funding to schools for new food service equipment.

For schools like Diehl Elementary, the need is great.

The cafeteria currently has only one oven, which is used to cook meals for 500 students. The school also does not have a walk-in cooler or a food steamer.

While Diehl Elementary and other schools try to provide students with a variety of healthy meals, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics President Donna Martin says the lack of equipment makes it difficult for them to properly do that.

The additional funding would help schools like Diehl Elementary purchase the equipment that they desperately need.

"The needs are tremendous,” said Martin. “We're so grateful that we can come here to spotlight some of the great things that they are doing, but also what better things they can be doing if they had the money to fund equipment grants."

Once the representatives finish touring schools throughout the state, they will present their information to Congress and attempt to get additional funding for each district.