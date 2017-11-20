Charitable Status Reinstated for Family First Sports Park Developer

The group that plans to redevelop Family First Sports Park has had its tax-exempt status reinstated.

Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training (GREATT) president Bob Catalde tells Erie News Now that the organization recently had its charitable status reinstated.

Back in September, the IRS revoked the group's tax-exempt status, after the organization failed to file proper tax documents.

The change in status will allow GREATT to move forward with its plans to purchase Family First Sports Park and transform it into a state-of-the art facility.

Those plans include transforming the two indoor soccer fields into two NHL size hockey rinks.

For three years, GREATT has been working to raise $9.1 million, which is what phase one of the project is expected to cost.

On December 4, there will be a public hearing, which will highlight the details of a loan that GREATT is seeking to help fund the project.

The meeting is scheduled for December 4, at 9:00 a.m. at the offices of MacDonald Illig Jones & Britton LLP.



