2-1-1 Service Unveiled for Crawford, Forest Counties

A hotline that connects people with social service information was unveiled Monday afternoon for Crawford and Forest counties.

Anyone who calls 2-1-1 can explain their need and be connected with resources to help.

Services include food, clothing, shelter, substance abuse help, health services, re-entry and even workforce development.

In addition to calling, people who wish to use the service can also text their zip code and needs to 898-211.

The 2-1-1 service is free and confidential.

The service is already offered in Erie County.

