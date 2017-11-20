New Tree in Mercyhurst's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Tree in Mercyhurst's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

ERIE, Pa. -

Mercyhurst University hosted it's annual tree lighting ceremony with a new Christmas tree, new location and new approach.
This year, the university decided to invest in a 30 ft artificial tree placed in front of Old Main, where it illuminates the statue of Mary.
The administration wants to honor the legacy of the Sisters of Mercy. 
In the past, the university hosted a live tree lighting event outside of the Student Union.

