Two Arrested After Selling Meth to Drug Task Force Agent in Chautauqua County

A man and woman have been arrested after selling more than a half of an ounce of meth to an agent of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, according to investigators.

Tonya M. Diblasi, 45, of Jamestown, and James F. Chase, 29, of Jamestown, were arrested Monday at 8:18 p.m. in the 7200 block of Route 380 in Stockton.

After the arrest, members of the drug task force seized more meth, prescription narcotics, concentrated cannabis, scales and packaging materials and a stun gun.

Both are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Diblasi faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

They were arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail $100,00 cash or $200,00 property bond.

Anyone in the community who sees suspicious or drug-related activity in their neighborhoods is asked to call either 1-800-344-8702 or 716-363-0313.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.