Two Arrested After Selling Meth to Drug Task Force Agent in Chau - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Arrested After Selling Meth to Drug Task Force Agent in Chautauqua County

Posted: Updated:
James F. Chase James F. Chase

A man and woman have been arrested after selling more than a half of an ounce of meth to an agent of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, according to investigators.

Tonya M. Diblasi, 45, of Jamestown, and James F. Chase, 29, of Jamestown, were arrested Monday at 8:18 p.m. in the 7200 block of Route 380 in Stockton.

After the arrest, members of the drug task force seized more meth, prescription narcotics, concentrated cannabis, scales and packaging materials and a stun gun.

Both are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Diblasi faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

They were arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail  $100,00 cash or $200,00 property bond.

Anyone in the community who sees suspicious or drug-related activity in their neighborhoods is asked to call either 1-800-344-8702 or 716-363-0313.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com