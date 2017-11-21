Driver Loses Control on Snowy Road, Rolls Vehicle in Stockton - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver Loses Control on Snowy Road, Rolls Vehicle in Stockton

The weather contributed to a rollover accident in Stockton, New York Sunday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported on South Stockton-Cassadaga Road at 2:07 p.m.

Investigators determined a male youth was driving south when he began to slide on the snowy pavement, deputies said.

He was not able to regain control, and the vehicle went into the ditch on the side of the road, overturned and came to a rest on its roof, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver was evaluated for injuries at the scene by paramedics.

