Medical Condition Blamed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 79

In late April, police were called to the 1100 block of East Arlington Road for a reported overdose.More >>
In late April, police were called to the 1100 block of East Arlington Road for a reported overdose.More >>
Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday might be considered "turkey day." But some Harborcreek residents want to know where's the chicken?More >>
Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday might be considered "turkey day." But some Harborcreek residents want to know where's the chicken?More >>
The accident happened at 7080 West Lake Road about 8:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
The accident happened at 7080 West Lake Road about 8:20 p.m. Monday.More >>
659 black bears were harvested on the first day of the 2017 season, which is lower than the 1,297 bears taken during the 2016 opener.More >>
659 black bears were harvested on the first day of the 2017 season, which is lower than the 1,297 bears taken during the 2016 opener.More >>
It happened in the 5600 block of West Ridge Road around 2:40 p.m. Monday.More >>
It happened in the 5600 block of West Ridge Road around 2:40 p.m. Monday.More >>
James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County. It is the second largest bear taken by hunters during this year's four-day bear season.More >>
James Landgon, of Wattsburg, bagged a 691-pound male bear with a rifle in Cherry Grove Township, Warren County. It is the second largest bear taken by hunters during this year's four-day bear season.More >>
An Erie man currently serving a life sentence in jail for murder, will now have more time to prepare for his resentencing hearing.More >>
An Erie man currently serving a life sentence in jail for murder, will now have more time to prepare for his resentencing hearing.More >>