Medical Condition Blamed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 79

A medical emergency is likely the cause of a rollover accident along Interstate 79 near Edinboro Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 165 around 2:24 p.m.

The driver - Mark Williams, 58, of Erie - lost control of the vehicle, left the road after swerving multiple times, hit the guide rail and overturned in a ditch, State Police said.

The driver had to be freed from the vehicle. Paramedics and rescuers found him conscious and alert and restrained by a seat belt in the vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

His injuries did not appear to be serious.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.