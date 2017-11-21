Medical Condition Blamed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 79 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Medical Condition Blamed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 79

A medical emergency is likely the cause of a rollover accident along Interstate 79 near Edinboro Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 165 around 2:24 p.m.

The driver - Mark Williams, 58, of Erie - lost control of the vehicle, left the road after swerving multiple times, hit the guide rail and overturned in a ditch, State Police said.

The driver had to be freed from the vehicle. Paramedics and rescuers found him conscious and alert and restrained by a seat belt in the vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

His injuries did not appear to be serious.

RSS Feeds
