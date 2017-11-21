Two Suspects Sought in Theft of $6,400 of Tools in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to track down the two men who stole about $6,405 dollars worth of tools from a trailer in Fairview Township.

It happened in the 5600 block of West Ridge Road around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Two men backed a silver Chevrolet Equinox next to a utility trailer, cut the lock off with bolt cutters, and then took tools from the back of the trailer and loaded them into the back of their vehicle, State Police said. The men then fled eastbound on Route 20 into Millcreek Township.

One of the suspects is described as a white male with a large build in his late 30s. He was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The second man had a shorter stature and was in his late 40s to early 50s, according to investigators. He was wearing a flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Girard at 814-774-9611.

