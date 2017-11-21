UPMC Pulmonary Rehab Program Certified

The UPMC Hamot Pulmonary Rehabilitation program has just become the only certified program of its kind in the region.

The two year old program gives patients with lung issues from COPD to asthma and lung cancer the support that they need to exercise, increase their level of activity and reduce their shortness of breath.

The center, located in the basement of Sterling Square, offers a team approach with respiratory therapists, exercise physiologists, nurses and a dietitian all working together to help patients reach their exercise goals and a healthier lifestyle. Richard Clark, an outpatient dealing with COPD said it is helping. "It's helping me improve my breathing and techniques on how to breath and what to do with it, how to cope," Clark said.

Co-administrator of the program Dr. Stephen Kovacs said the program helps build patient's physical stamina and strength to help with shortness of breath, helping things like getting out of chairs, dealing with oxygen, and helping people to stop smoking. "Gone are the days of just giving someone an inhaler and sending them on their way," Kovacs said. "We really do diagnose and manage this in a very comprehensive approach that includes medications but also includes their physical well being. "