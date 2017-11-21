Ruiz Barbershop back in business after five months of renovation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ruiz Barbershop back in business after five months of renovations

Posted: Updated:

Jorge Vazquez and William Watkins are long time customers of Ruiz Barbershop on the corner of West 18th and Cherry Streets. They've been customers of the barbershop, before they moved to this location four years ago.

"Well I like the way he cuts my hair, always have. I was a customer before even here, when they were at their other place," said Jorge Vazquez.

"Plenty of good barbers here, and they work well with heads, hair, they know the styles," said William Watkins.

For the past five months, regulars like Watson and Vazquez had to wait for renovations to be completed on the barbershop, after a garbage truck crashed into the building back in June.

"When I got here, the garbage truck was literally in the middle of the shop," said Cesar Ruiz, manager of Ruiz Barbershop.

Ruiz said the worst of the damage was structural, forcing them to completely redo the room. During the renovations, they only had three barbers working in the back room, instead of the usual eight. Despite the set back, they made some updates. 

"Well we actually moved our door, we had the door it was right in the middle, so I kind of opened up the area," explained Ruiz.

Even though the renovations forced Ruiz Barbershop to cut its business in half for a few months, his loyal customers didn't waiver.

"People come from Millcreek, we get people from Meadville, Oil City, Titusville, we get guys that come here from Ohio too, it's been a blessing," said Ruiz.

For his regulars, they're happy to have things back the way they were.

They have one renovation project, opening three more stations to get back to where they were before the accident, that is expected to be completed in about two weeks.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com