Ruiz Barbershop back in business after five months of renovations

Jorge Vazquez and William Watkins are long time customers of Ruiz Barbershop on the corner of West 18th and Cherry Streets. They've been customers of the barbershop, before they moved to this location four years ago.

"Well I like the way he cuts my hair, always have. I was a customer before even here, when they were at their other place," said Jorge Vazquez.

"Plenty of good barbers here, and they work well with heads, hair, they know the styles," said William Watkins.

For the past five months, regulars like Watson and Vazquez had to wait for renovations to be completed on the barbershop, after a garbage truck crashed into the building back in June.

"When I got here, the garbage truck was literally in the middle of the shop," said Cesar Ruiz, manager of Ruiz Barbershop.

Ruiz said the worst of the damage was structural, forcing them to completely redo the room. During the renovations, they only had three barbers working in the back room, instead of the usual eight. Despite the set back, they made some updates.

"Well we actually moved our door, we had the door it was right in the middle, so I kind of opened up the area," explained Ruiz.

Even though the renovations forced Ruiz Barbershop to cut its business in half for a few months, his loyal customers didn't waiver.

"People come from Millcreek, we get people from Meadville, Oil City, Titusville, we get guys that come here from Ohio too, it's been a blessing," said Ruiz.

For his regulars, they're happy to have things back the way they were.

They have one renovation project, opening three more stations to get back to where they were before the accident, that is expected to be completed in about two weeks.