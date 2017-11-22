17 Year Old Charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death in Millcreek Overdose

Millcreek Police have charged a 17 year old with drug delivery resulting in death, police announced Wednesday.

In late April, police were called to the 1100 block of East Arlington Road for a reported overdose.

Since then, investigators said they have been working with the District Attorney's office to track down a suspect.

The juvenile was arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

She was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangering another person, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility.

She has been detained at the Edmund L. Thomas Juvenile Detention Center.

Two other people have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in other cases.

