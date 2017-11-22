Use of Deadly Force Justified in Erie Officer-Involved Shooting

The Erie County District Attorney ruled the use of deadly force was justified after Erie Police shot and killed a man who sped at officers.

The District Attorney Jack Daneri said the officers "followed the protocol to a T" during a news conference Wednesday.

One of the officers was directly in front of the van when it sped at him and had to jump out of the way, Daneri said. The officer who fired eight shots at the driver was located on the side of the van at the time.

Daneri said the officer who opened fire made a split-second decision to keep his partner safe and acted appropriately.

Statements and surveillance video collected as part of the investigation matched up and helped determine there was no wrongdoing that would warrant criminal charges, Daneri said.

Charles Wallace, 46, was sitting in the van at 3rd and Parade on Oct. 26 minutes before midnight when two Erie police officers approached the vehicle, which they said was reported stolen from the Salvation Army.

That's when Wallace stepped on the gas, sped toward the officers, and at least one of the officers fired at the van, striking Wallace, State Police said.

An autopsy showed Wallace died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Per protocol, State Police stepped in to handled the investigation.

Investigators said video recovered from the scene shows the entire incident.

Both Erie Police officers returned to work last week. They had been placed on administrative leave since the shooting.

