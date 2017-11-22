Police Trying to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case

State Police are asking for your help to identify a woman who stole more than $600 worth of items from a Venango County store.

It happened at the Walmart in Cranberry Township around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance photos show the female suspect was wearing all black and had dark brown hair in a ponytail, according to the trooper on the case.

State Police said she attempted to walk out of the store with 38 items totaling $602.60.

She reportedly left in a red Dodge pickup truck with lights on the roof.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.