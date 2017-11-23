Bank Robber with Cancer Sentenced to Probation

An Erie man convicted of bank robbery was sentenced Monday in federal court to four years probation.

Eric S. Chadwick, 32, has an untreatable form of cancer, according to information presented to the court.

Chadwick and a co-defendant robbed $1,565 from the First National Bank at 3310 West 26th Street in Millcreek on Feb. 19, 2015.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.