Woman Dead After Sherman, New York Hunting Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Dead After Sherman, New York Hunting Accident

Posted: Updated:

A woman is dead after a hunting accident Wednesday in Sherman, New York.

Sheriff's deputies and the Sherman Fire Department were called to the 2900 block of Armenian Road in Sherman at 5:24 p.m.

Paramedics found Rosemary Billquist, 43, of Sherman, with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Thomas Jadlowski told deputies he believe he saw a deer in a field and fired a single shot. Jadlowski said he heard screaming and discovered Billquist about 200 yards away. He called 911 and applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived.

Billquist died from the injury at the hospital.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police are assisting in the investigation.

The preliminary investigation determined Billquist was walking her dogs in the field when she was shot.

It also found Jadlowski fired the gun after sunset, which is the legal limit to hunt deer.

Jadlowski is cooperating with the investigation, according to deputies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office will determine whether Jadlowski faces any criminal charges.

