No "Fowl" Play At Annual "Turkey Trot" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No "Fowl" Play At Annual "Turkey Trot"

Posted: Updated:

With Thanksgiving Day comes the Erie Running Club's annual "Turkey Trot" at Presque Isle State Park.

As the countdown clock for the 10k race nears it's 7:30 start time, runners are stretching, jumping, anything to get them in the zone.

And as they "trot" off, the high-energy is contagious

But when the runners cross the finish line, most were left breathless, and even some, completely speechless.

The first to cross that finish line was Morgan Elliott, who signed up for the trot just a  day before.

"I think it's a great way to see Presque Isle, and see a big, large, athletic group of people wanting to get some miles in before the big dinner." said Elliott "So, good amount of fun, good amount of energy here."

While they didn't finish first, experienced runners Shawna Dye, Adele Bogardus and their friend t formed a turkey-dressed trio. And they took away more than just running through a park.

 "It's just, a grateful thing to do on Thanksgiving." said Dye

"We did it together so, we're thankful just to do it together."said Bogardus

A day of memories made, and it's certainly not the last. Both Elliott and the trio said they hope to be back next year to trot again.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com