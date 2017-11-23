Restaurants Provide Thanksgiving Day Meals

At Dominick’s Eatery, Tina and Tom Ferraro are keeping a holiday tradition alive.

"It's like being home for me,” said Mr. Ferraro. “I don't know any different."

After serving as volunteers for more than 20 years, the couple is hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner for the community, after purchasing the restaurant last year.

"We started on Sunday, and we've gone through about 30 plus turkeys,” said Mrs. Ferraro. “A ton of deserts. We got some cash from the community and the cool part is, what we don't use, what we can't use, we're going to donate to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen."

A couple of blocks away, the spirit of giving is also alive and well at Calamari's Squid Row. For the eighth year, the bar and restaurant teamed up with Mercyhurst Prep and the Sisters of Mercy, to serve up 1,100 Thanksgiving meals.

"The thing about the Sisters of Mercy, part of their mission is to feed people,” said Calamari’s owner Jay Honard. “So that goes in line with what we do for a living around here."

At Gannon University, the Sisters of Saint Joseph are ensuring members of the community have a meal, by hosting their 29th annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteers served more than 800 meals, as well as 500 home deliveries.

"We've seen more and more people that need this each year,” said Sister Mary Herrmann. “I think one of the things we're seeing more, is so many people are by themselves and have no one to share with, so this gives them the opportunity to be with one another."

Those who provide the meals each year, say it’s their way of giving back to a community that has given them so much.

"On this day, it's really nice to celebrate with one another, to be grateful for all the gifts we do have." said Sister Herrmann.