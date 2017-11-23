Car Drives into Wall of CVS Pharmacy in Millcreek - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Drives into Wall of CVS Pharmacy in Millcreek

Posted: Updated:

A CVS Pharmacy unexpectedly closed for the day after a car drove into the wall of the building Thursday.

It was reported around 11:37 a.m. at the store on West 12th and Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township.

The crash created a hole in the wall and damaged the inside.

CVS closed until someone could be brought in to fix the wall.

The driver was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com