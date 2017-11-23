Car Drives into Wall of CVS Pharmacy in Millcreek

A CVS Pharmacy unexpectedly closed for the day after a car drove into the wall of the building Thursday.

It was reported around 11:37 a.m. at the store on West 12th and Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township.

The crash created a hole in the wall and damaged the inside.

CVS closed until someone could be brought in to fix the wall.

The driver was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

