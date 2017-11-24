Kelly expected to address tax reform during Tuesday's tele-town - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kelly expected to address tax reform during Tuesday's tele-town hall

Posted: Updated:

Tax reform is expected to be a hot topic during Congressman Mike Kelly's telephone town hall this Tuesday night.

Kelly, 69, is a fourth-term Republican from Butler representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He will hold his fourth tele-town hall of the year, Nov. 28 starting at 7:10p.m. The one-hour event allows constituents -- including those in Erie and Crawford Counties -- to ask questions and voice their concerns about issues in Washington. The event is free.

To participate, dial 877-228-2184 the night of the event. From there, enter the ID event number 19013.

