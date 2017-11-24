Ramblers Leap Into State Semifinals

The Cathedral Prep ground game outran the Jaguars of Thomas Jefferson to push the Ramblers back into the state semifinals.

Thomas Jefferson had the lead in the PIAA 4A quarterfinal for all of 2:48 seconds in the first quarter and then the running attack of Prep got the Ramblers rolling.

I think we did a great job as a team today building off the momentum that we got throughout the game," said Cathedral prep quarterback Joe Mischler. "I am really proud of the guys tonight."

Billy Lucas answered the Jaguars field goal with a 19-yard touchdown run which would give Prep a lead they would never relinquish.

Our offensive line played great," said Lucas on the key to the run game. Our defense also came and played stout and came and shut them out a few times. It was a great team win."

After Lucas found the end zone, the Ramblers went right back on offense as the ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Justin Vigna and recovered by Hunter Orlando.

It was Joe Mischler's turn to use his legs to find pay dirt as the Ohio commit ran a quarterback bootleg to the far sideline for the score to put Cathedral prep up 14-3.

Mischler again took off on the ground after Thomas Jefferson had closed the gap to 14-10. The Ramblers quarterback broke off a 19-yard touchdown run to put Prep up 21-3 before the break.

"Joe was able to get loose a couple times, I don't know what he did as far as the overall game," said Cathedral Prep head coach Mike Mischler. "He played a great game with his legs."

Matt Bauer capped off the Rambler run game in the first half with the fourth rushing touchdown to put Cathedral prep up 28-10 at the half.

"The thing is when you get to playoff football you have to be able to run the ball," said Mike Mischler on the effort of the ground game.

Lucas added a second score on the ground to couple with a Mischler to Adam Malesiewski 2-yard touchdown pass as Ramblers finished off Thomas Jefferson by a 42-17 final.

The offense on the night finished with 366 yards and 6 touchdowns, something that has them primed to continue their playoff run.

Joe Mischler was 13-22 for 178 yards and a touchdown through the air. He added another two touchdowns on the ground to go for 78 yards.

Billy Lucas led the group of rushers with 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Cathedral Prep advances to the PIAA semifinals for a third straight season. They will once again meet Berks Catholic who the Ramblers beat last season 28-14.

"It feels great to make it back this far," said Lucas. "It feels great to be here again. It's a real good feeling to go and play those boys again. We know we're going to have a good game and we know we're going to be ready."