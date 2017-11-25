Tips to Keep Your Financial, Personal Information Safe - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tips to Keep Your Financial, Personal Information Safe

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and State Police want to make sure your financial and personal information stays safe this holiday season.

Watch out for fraudulent card skimmers, which can be attached to ATM machines, gas pumps or other payment processing machines.

Check your bank and credit card statements frequently to watch for fraudulent activity and report any unfamiliar activity immediately.

Make sure you are entering financial or login information on secure web pages with HTTPS in the web address and a padlock icon nearby.

Do not open links or attachments in unsolicited emails from any person or vendor you do not know.

