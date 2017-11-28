Police Searching for Conneaut Lake Grocery Store Burglary Suspec - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Searching for Conneaut Lake Grocery Store Burglary Suspect

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect who burglarized a Conneaut Lake grocery store early Monday morning.

It happened at Zatsick's Golden Dawn at 450 State Street around 3:10 a.m.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, possibly 20-30 years old, with a medium build and height and blonde/brown hair.

He was wearing a brown and gray flannel jacket, black shorts, black tennis shoes and a green bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

