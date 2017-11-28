More DUI Arrests Made, Fewer Fatal Crashes Investigated over Thanksgiving Holiday

Pennsylvania State Police made more DUI arrests and investigated fewer fatal crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year, it announced Tuesday.

A total of 981 crashes were investigated during the holiday driving period from Nov. 22-26, 2017. That's 5.4 percent more compared to the 931 crashes investigated during the same period in 2016.

Out of those crashes in 2017, 85 were alcohol-related, 209 people were injured and four people were killed. Alcohol was a factor in only one of the fatal crashes. Six people died in crashes investigated by State Police during the 2016 holiday.

629 people were arrested for DUI, which is up from 610 in 2016.

Troopers issued 15,912 speeding citations, 1,125 citations for not wearing a seat belt, and 172 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

The numbers only represent incidents investigated by state police.

Crash Data

Total Crashes: 2017- 981, 2016 - 931

Fatal Crashes: 2017 - 4, 2016 - 6

People Killed: 2017 - 4, 2016 - 6

People Injured: 2017 - 209, 2016 - 271

Alcohol-Related Crashes: 2017 - 85, 2016 - 61

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes: 2017 - 1, 2016 - 2

Enforcement Data

DUI Arrests: 2017 - 629, 2016 - 610

Speeding Citations: 2017 - 15,912, 2016 - 13,941

Child Seat Citations: 2017 - 172, 2016 - 183

Seat Belt Citations: 2017 - 1,125, 2016 - 1,264

Other Citations: 2017 - 15,211, 2016 - 13,790

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.