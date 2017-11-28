More DUI Arrests Made, Fewer Fatal Crashes Investigated over Tha - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More DUI Arrests Made, Fewer Fatal Crashes Investigated over Thanksgiving Holiday

Pennsylvania State Police made more DUI arrests and investigated fewer fatal crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday compared to last year, it announced Tuesday.

A total of 981 crashes were investigated during the holiday driving period from Nov. 22-26, 2017. That's 5.4 percent more compared to the 931 crashes investigated during the same period in 2016.

Out of those crashes in 2017, 85 were alcohol-related, 209 people were injured and four people were killed. Alcohol was a factor in only one of the fatal crashes. Six people died in crashes investigated by State Police during the 2016 holiday.

629 people were arrested for DUI, which is up from 610 in 2016.

Troopers issued 15,912 speeding citations, 1,125 citations for not wearing a seat belt, and 172 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

The numbers only represent incidents investigated by state police.

Crash Data

  • Total Crashes: 2017- 981, 2016 - 931
  • Fatal Crashes: 2017 - 4, 2016 - 6
  • People Killed: 2017 - 4, 2016 - 6
  • People Injured: 2017 - 209, 2016 - 271
  • Alcohol-Related Crashes: 2017 - 85, 2016 - 61
  • Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes: 2017 - 1, 2016 - 2

Enforcement Data

  • DUI Arrests: 2017 - 629, 2016 - 610
  • Speeding Citations: 2017 - 15,912, 2016 - 13,941 
  • Child Seat Citations: 2017 - 172, 2016 - 183
  • Seat Belt Citations: 2017 - 1,125, 2016 - 1,264
  • Other Citations: 2017 - 15,211, 2016 - 13,790

