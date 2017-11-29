News Conference Set for Thursday on Woman Killed by Hunter in Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a news conference Thursday about the woman who was shot and killed by a hunter last week in Sherman, New York.

Rose Jafarjian Billquist was fatally shot while walking her two dogs.

About 100 yards from the back of her home, she was shot by a hunter - Thomas Jadlowski, 34.

Her husband - Jamie Billquist - heard Rose scream and ran to help her.

Jamie said his wife was happy to move to Sherman to live in the family home with their two dogs.

She was a biker, a runner and a dog lover.

Rose also worked at WCA Hospital in Jamestown.

Jamie said the support has been overwhelming.

"I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart even the community had a vigil on Thanksgiving," said Jamie. "We go to work together and follow each other to work everyday in Jamestown. That's what we did; we loved each other."

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office said the case will likely go to a Grand Jury.

District Attorney Patrick Swanson will be looking to indict Thomas Jadlowski on a charge of second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

Jadlowski told investigators he thought he had shot a deer.

