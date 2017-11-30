Hunter Indicted for Shooting, Killing Woman Walking Dogs in Sherman, New York

The man who shot and killed a Sherman, New York woman last week has been indicted for manslaughter in the second degree and hunting after hours, the Chautauqua County District Attorney announced Thursday afternoon.

Thomas B. Jadlowski, 34, of Sherman, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday.

Jadlowski opened fire Nov. 22 on what he thought was a deer, but it turned out to be a person, according to investigators.

The victim - Rosemary Billquist, 43 - was walking her dogs in a field behind her Sherman home when the bullet hit her in the hip, investigators said.

Jadlowski immediately called 911 after hearing screaming and finding Billquist, according to investigators.

She was immediately taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie but later died from her injuries.

The shooting occurred just after 5:20 p.m., which was beyond sunset - the legal limit for hunting - according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

"Today, Mr. Jadlowski is being held accountable for his dangerous and reckless conduct when he shot his neighbor in the dark,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

"This tragic event should never have happened," said Sheriff Joe Gerace. "I am pleased that through the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, the DEC, and the District Attorney’s Office, we have charged the defendant whose reckless actions resulted in the death of an innocent woman."

"Responsible hunting is paramount to the safety of anyone enjoying the outdoors," said District Attorney Patrick Swanson. "This incident is a tragic reminder of the importance that hunting laws be followed. This incident was completely avoidable."

Jadlowski's bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property.

He will return to court Jan. 29, 2018.

The charges carry a potential sentence of 5-15 years.

