Volunteers Help Deck the Halls at Erie's Soldiers and Sailors Home

Some of the trees are trimmed and other decorations up, at the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie. Thursday, decorating came at the hands of pharmacy students from Lecom. They spent the afternoon, putting ornaments on the tree and wrapping paper on a community bulletin board. It was the second of three days of decorating by volunteers..many of them area students. Even members of the Coast Guard were there on Wednesday. The decorating is an annual event the week after thanksgiving, and is a way to help add holiday spirit to the halls of the soldiers and sailors home. The East 3rd Street locations provide care to those who have served in the military, and their spouses. There's 16 trees up for the season, inside the Soliders and Sailors Home in Erie.