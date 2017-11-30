Benefit Raises Money for Hurricane Victim's in Puerto Rico - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Benefit Raises Money for Hurricane Victim's in Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Latin music, by the band, Mambo, was heard at a benefit to help people in Puerto Rico.
The event was held at the Bourbon Barrel from 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m., Thursday.
With a $5 cover charge, and celebrity bartenders, all the money that was raised will be used to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Mercyhurst University's Spanish Club hosted the event.

