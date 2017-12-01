Suspicious Death Investigation Inside Crawford County Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspicious Death Investigation Inside Crawford County Business

Posted: Updated:

Vernon Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspicious death inside a Vernon Township business.

According to witnesses, police arrived on the scene around 8:00 Friday morning.

State Police tell Erie News Now they are assisting with the investigation, with two State Police forensic units at the scene, and troopers collecting evidence.

Erie News Now has confirmed there is a body inside the GNC vitamins store, but investigators are not releasing any details at all, as to to what may have led to the person's death.

It happened inside the GNC in the Crawford Landing Plaza, in the 16000 block of Conneaut Lake Road.

A portion of the parking lot in front of the business, is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story, tune in to Erie News Now for the latest.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com