Suspicious Death Investigation Inside Crawford County Business

Vernon Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspicious death inside a Vernon Township business.

According to witnesses, police arrived on the scene around 8:00 Friday morning.

State Police tell Erie News Now they are assisting with the investigation, with two State Police forensic units at the scene, and troopers collecting evidence.

Erie News Now has confirmed there is a body inside the GNC vitamins store, but investigators are not releasing any details at all, as to to what may have led to the person's death.

It happened inside the GNC in the Crawford Landing Plaza, in the 16000 block of Conneaut Lake Road.

A portion of the parking lot in front of the business, is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story, tune in to Erie News Now for the latest.