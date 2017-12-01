Thousands of Items Collected for Annual Clothing Distribution Pa - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Thousands of Items Collected for Annual Clothing Distribution Party

Posted: Updated:

This weekend, Erie's less fortunate will have the opportunity to receive items of need.

The tables are stacked for this year's Clothing Distribution Party, hosted by the Community Outreach Group.

The donation event has happened every year, for the past 19th years, on the first Saturday of December.

Volunteers collected this items throughout the year, and Erie's less fortunate will have the chance to get items they need like clothing, blankets and shoes.

There will also be toys for children, distributed by Santa and his helpers.

It's open to anybody in need in our community, "One of our co-founders said it best when she said, 'We can't fathom the idea of proceeding to enjoy our own holiday season until we do something first for our neighbors in need,'" said Tim Nowakowski, President of the Community Outreach Group.

The clothing distribution party is happening Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St. John's Parish Center at 22rd and Peach Street. Those attending are asked to use the entrance on west 23rd, near Peach street.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com