Thousands of Items Collected for Annual Clothing Distribution Party

This weekend, Erie's less fortunate will have the opportunity to receive items of need.

The tables are stacked for this year's Clothing Distribution Party, hosted by the Community Outreach Group.

The donation event has happened every year, for the past 19th years, on the first Saturday of December.

Volunteers collected this items throughout the year, and Erie's less fortunate will have the chance to get items they need like clothing, blankets and shoes.

There will also be toys for children, distributed by Santa and his helpers.

It's open to anybody in need in our community, "One of our co-founders said it best when she said, 'We can't fathom the idea of proceeding to enjoy our own holiday season until we do something first for our neighbors in need,'" said Tim Nowakowski, President of the Community Outreach Group.

The clothing distribution party is happening Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St. John's Parish Center at 22rd and Peach Street. Those attending are asked to use the entrance on west 23rd, near Peach street.