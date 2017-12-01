Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign Leads to Few Citations in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign Leads to Few Citations in Erie

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police have been taking part in a seat belt enforcement campaign the past two weeks and the results are in.

The campaign is called "Buckle Up PA."   With financial support from PennDOT, the department able to send out special traffic enforcement patrols. Nine patrols were looking for any type of traffic violations. Once a vehicle was pulled over, officers were paying special attention on whether the driver and front seat passengers were wearing seat belts.
    

117 motorists were pulled over, and citations were issued for various traffic violations, but only six people did not have their seat belts buckled. Three were cited, three received warnings.

"It's a very good thing.  With the fatalities that occur throughout the year, and previous years, without wearing a seat belt, this is fantastic to have this low of numbers in regards to citations issued and the warnings as well," said Deputy Chief Greg Baney.

Millcreek Police also participated in the campaign, as well as police departments in Mercer, Warren, and Venango Counties.
 

