Funeral Services Tomorrow for Rosalie Karim

Funeral Services Tomorrow for Rosalie Karim

Posted: Updated:

Funeral services will be held tomorrow for one of the leaders of Erie's African-American community. Rosalie Karim died last Saturday after a nine year battle with dementia.

Karim was instrumental in sending a busload of women from Erie to the Million Woman March, held in Philadelphia, in 1997. The gathering was held to empower African-American women in the United States.
          

Two years earlier, the Million Man March was held in Washington, D.C.  She was also instrumental in organizing a bus to have men from Erie participate in that historic event.
      

According to Cynthia Muhammad, publisher of the Erie Metro Black Pages, Karim, along with the late Erma Lindsey, will be remembered as among Erie's most influential activists in the African-American community.

"Erma touched us in so many ways.  Sister Rosalie touched us in so many ways.  You can't forget those things.  And we need to pass that on to the next generation so they can have some positive things to know about," she said.

Calling hours for Rosalie Karim will be held from 10 to noon tomorrow at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church  at 155 East 21st Street . Funeral services will begin at noon.

       

