11th Annual Downtown D'Lights Reveals New Light Displays - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

11th Annual Downtown D'Lights Reveals New Light Displays

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

The annual Downtown D'Lights celebration in Perry Square brought out a massive crowd Friday evening. The Erie Downtown Partnership hosted the 11th annual celebration. 
This year's event featured new led lights, garland, red ribbon and classy details designed by landscape architect, WeissEarley.
 

