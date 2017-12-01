Erie Art Galleries Draw Attention Before the Holidays

The Erie Art Museum hosted its final exhibit night of 2017 Friday evening.

In the main gallery, is the work of Mercyhurst University professor, Daniel Burke.

It's a great opportunity for the community to recognize local art and the talented individuals producing the work. This art exhibit spans across 20 galleries across the county.

In Millcreek, at the Artlore Studio, Erie News Now's photographer, Mike Camp, has some of his landscape paintings on display as a part of the exhibit.

The next exhibit is set for March of 2018.