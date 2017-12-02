Iadeluca Chiropractic Opens Harborcreek Office - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Iadeluca Chiropractic Opens Harborcreek Office

A Erie area doctor is expanding his chiropractic practice.

Iadeluca Chiropractic cut the ribbon on its new location on Nagle Road in Harborcreek Thursday.

The community got a chance to tour the location, as well as complementary muscle tension screenings.

Businesses could also register for a Stress Free Lunch Break.

Dr. Dave Iadeluca opened his chiropractic clinic in November 2001. He has since been treating and healing patients of all ages.

Iadeluca Chiropractic also recently opened another office at West 26th and Peninsula Drive.

