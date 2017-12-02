Union City hunter dies in accidental shooting Friday evening

A Union City hunter died in an accidental shooting Friday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Nicholas Powell, 32, returned home from hunting, and was carrying a pistol in a shoulder holster on his left side.

While removing the pistol from the holster, the pistol shot one round into Powell's chest.

The shooting incident occurred sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. at his home at 38505 Church Road in Bloomfield Township.

He was transported from his home to Titusville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.