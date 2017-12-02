14-year-old charged in East Side stabbing Friday night - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

14-year-old charged in East Side stabbing Friday night

Posted: Updated:

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody after a stabbing Friday night in the 500 block of Wayne Street in Erie's East Side.

This happened just before 8:00 p.m. when police were called to Wayne Street to investigate a report of an assault victim, said Erie Police. 

When they arrived they found the victim, also a juvenile male, had allegedly been stabbed in the face by the 14-year-old.

The 14-year-old fled the scene but was found by officers shortly after.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The 14-year old was charged with aggravated assault and placed in the Edmund L.Thomas Detention Center.

