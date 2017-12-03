Packed House Turns Out for Erie Philharmonic's Come Home for the Holidays Pops Concerts

The house was packed at the Warner Theatre Saturday for two Come Home for the Holidays pops concerts by the Erie Philharmonic orchestra, joined by the Philharmonic chorus and other special guests.

The program opened with the chorus joining the orchestra for a powerful performance of Randol Bass Gloria.

The General McLane Vocal Jazz Ensemble then joined the orchestra to sing Mel Torme's beloved Christmas Song.

Crowd favorite tenor Daniel Cabanillas joined the orchestra and maestro Daniel Meyer to sing Pania Angelicus and Feliz Navidad for the Christmas extravaganza.

Santa Claus also made an appearance for a little Christmas quiz with the maestro.

The program is so popular that it filled the Warner Theatre for the matinee and evening performances.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.