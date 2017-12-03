Packed House Turns Out for Erie Philharmonic's Come Home for the - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Packed House Turns Out for Erie Philharmonic's Come Home for the Holidays Pops Concerts

Posted: Updated:

The house was packed at the Warner Theatre Saturday for two Come Home for the Holidays pops concerts by the Erie Philharmonic orchestra, joined by the Philharmonic chorus and other special guests.

The program opened with the chorus joining the orchestra for a powerful performance of Randol Bass Gloria.

The General McLane Vocal Jazz Ensemble then joined the orchestra to sing Mel Torme's beloved Christmas Song.

Crowd favorite tenor Daniel Cabanillas joined the orchestra and maestro Daniel Meyer to sing Pania Angelicus and Feliz Navidad for the Christmas extravaganza.

Santa Claus also made an appearance for a little Christmas quiz with the maestro.

The program is so popular that it filled the Warner Theatre for the matinee and evening performances.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com