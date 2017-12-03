2nd Annual Box of Love event this Thursday, December 7th - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2nd Annual Box of Love event this Thursday, December 7th

Posted: Updated:

An event to raise funds to provide Christmas gifts for the less fortunate children of Erie is preparing for their annual event this week.

It's called the '2nd Annual Box of Love' event at the Bourbon Barrel this Thursday, December 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There's a silent auction, celebrity bartenders, and live performances by Six Year Stretch, Brit Soule and Brooke Surgener, and music by DJ Proto.

All the proceeds will be used to buy gifts for children in the community.

They have over 100 children who they will be buying gifts for.

The gifts will be presented to children on December 21st.

