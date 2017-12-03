Rangers Regroup To Complete Overtime Comeback Against Otters

A trio of troubling goals allowed by Erie Otters goaltender Troy Timpano allowed the Kitchener Rangers to complete a comeback in overtime to win 3-2.

"Boys played really well and I take responsibility for them," said Timpano. "That's three goals that I want back and you know sometimes that happens and this one is on me."

The Otters took a 2-0 lead in the first period, only to watch the Rangers score three unanswered. Kitchener cut into the Erie lead just over halfway into the first period on a puck that Timpano thought he had covered as he fell on his back into a snow angel position. Greg Meireles tallied the goal.

It remained a 2-1 game into the third until again a shot by Rickard Hugg was stopped by Timpano who thought he fell on the puck. Adam Liska came home and knocked in the loose puck to tie it at two.

In overtime Adam Mascherin had the puck knocked off his stick and on the net. Timpano went to cover, but a streaking Mascherin poke-checked the puck over the shoulder of the Otters netminder to clinch the comeback win for Kitchener.

"I think all three goals shouldn't have been in the back of the net," said Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg. "I'll just leave it at that."

The Otters were off to a hot start after goals by Kyle Maksimovich and Jordan Sambrook gave them a lead for the fourth straight game less than ten minutes into the contest.

"You know I thought we played well," said Erie Otters winger Kyle Maksimovich. "I thought we still had a good game. It was hard fought and their goalie got a little bit lucky. I know we hit the post a couple of times and couldn't capitalize on the power play, but I thought we played well."

Erie finished 0-5 with the man-advantage despite many chances to extend their lead in the second and third, but their coach seeing promise from the teams continued development in facing some of the league's top teams.

"We defended really well, said Hartsburg. "We limited a team like that to 24 shots and you do a lot of good things.We played our game like we played our game to a tee. It's back-to-back games where I thought we played extremely fast and moved pucks well and spent a majority of the time on their side of the rink. We got points in back-to-back nights. This is all part of the process we're going through here right now

Erie [10-13-4-1] with another tough test ahead of them as they hit the road to face Windsor in the first of a back-to-back. The Spitfires and Otters face off Thursday at 7 pm.