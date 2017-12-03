Behrend Benefiting THON Raises Money for Cancer Research

More than 80 students from Penn State Behrend danced their way to a world without cancer.

Behrend Benefiting THON held its annual 24-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon at the college to raise money for cancer research.

It started at noon Saturday and ran until noon Sunday.

Students played games, danced and told stories to keep awake.

Organizers said the event allows students to not only show off their dance moves but also their support.

"We hope to accomplish ending pediatric cancer one day, and hopefully ,we can find a cure and help save all the kids in need, whether that's emotional need or financial need," said Frank Casertano, executive director of Behrend Benefiting THON.

Behrend Benefiting THON will hold its main fundraiser in February.

