Chimney Fire Put Out at Chautauqua County Home

Firefighters put out a chimney fire in Chautauqua County Monday morning.

It was reported at a home in the 1700 block of Foote Ave. Ext. in Kiantone around 7:53 a.m.

They quickly stopped the fire, which limited the amount of fire damage.

The home was being heated with a wood burning stove at the time, according to investigators.

It vented into a chimney, where a creosote fire started and spread to the surrounding wall, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation team determined.

No injuries were reported.

Kiantone, Jamestown, Frewsburg, and Busti Fire Departments responded to the fire.

