Chimney Fire Put Out at Chautauqua County Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chimney Fire Put Out at Chautauqua County Home

Posted: Updated:

Firefighters put out a chimney fire in Chautauqua County Monday morning.

It was reported at a home in the 1700 block of Foote Ave. Ext. in Kiantone around 7:53 a.m.

They quickly stopped the fire, which limited the amount of fire damage.

The home was being heated with a wood burning stove at the time, according to investigators.

It vented into a chimney, where a creosote fire started and spread to the surrounding wall, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation team determined.

No injuries were reported.

Kiantone, Jamestown, Frewsburg, and Busti Fire Departments responded to the fire.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com