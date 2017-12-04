New City of Warren Police Chief Takes Charge

The Warren Police Department has a new leader.

Monday was the first day as chief for Brandon Deppen after spending 20 years with the department.

The Warren native, a married father of two, assumes the job held by Raymond Zydonik, who was elected district judge last month.

Deppen had been the department's community services officer, and is well known for that role.

He says the 16 member department is working well, and he does not expect to make any major changes.

He says his biggest challenge his officers face is dealing with the Opioid crisis and crimes stemming from drug and alcohol abuse.

He thinks the key to fighting the problem is providing information.

Deppen said, "I would say education is one of the biggest things we can do to give people the right information to make the right decisions. We can give them all the information possible but they have to make the final decision."

The new chief says he intends to spend a lot of time outside the office, making sure there is a good line of communications between residents and the police department.

