Community Health Net Plan Aims to Improve Patient Care

Good news coming out of Erie's federally-funded health care agency.

Leaders at Community Health Net announcing Monday that they passed a recent federal evaluation, and their strategic plan going forward is working.

The organization failed a federal audit a year ago, so they came up with a 10-year strategic plan, "This strategic plan is being recognized by the state agency, as a model for all federally qualified health care centers in the state of Pennsylvania," said Dawayne Cleckley, Director of Strategic Planning and Marketing on the Community Health Net's Board of Directors.

Community Health Net's board fired its CEO in April, and say they have implemented several other changes that have improved patient care, "We want everyone to know about the changes in the culture and things that we're doing at Community Health Net that will propel us into the future," said Craig Ulmer, Interim CEO at Community Health Net.

"We worked very hard to get where we are right now, because we had been in a failing situation, and we are moving up and things are changing," said Barbara Drew, Chairwoman of Community Heath Net's Board of Directors.

The Community Health Net invites you to visit their website to learn more about their strategic plan.

Also on Monday, Dr. Warren Beaver, a Community Health Net provider, received a state award, recognizing him for his quality patient care.