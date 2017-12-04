You are welcome here, just as you are. We really mean it.

We want Sundays to be amazing. When you walk in to Grace you will be welcomed by real people, inspired by excellent music, and challenged by biblical messages that address everyday problems.

But Grace Church is about more than just an hour on Sunday. We also believe that your family can reconnect, your marriage can heal, your relationships can deepen, and you can bring hope to our community, because prioritizing God in your life tends to have that effect.

While our heritage is Baptist (Swedish, to be exact), people from a wide range of denominational backgrounds, and no church background at all, feel at home at any one of our locations (and Grace Online!).

If you’re just getting to know Grace, or if you’ve been here a while and are now taking steps to get more involved, you’re part of something pretty awesome (we know we're biased).

We’re so glad to meet you.

Welcome to Grace Church.



7300 Grubb Road, McKean, PA 16426 | Contact Us

Ph: 814-790-4973 | F: 814-790-4977

Erie locations: McKean, Harborcreek, Girard