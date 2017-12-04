Electrical Issue Suspected in Union City Livestock Auction Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Electrical Issue Suspected in Union City Livestock Auction Fire

Fire investigators suspect an electrical issue may have started the fire at the Union City Livestock Auction Monday night.

It was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 9371 Route 6.

No official ruling has been made on the cause, but it appears a wiring issue may be to blame, according to fire investigators who were at the scene Tuesday.

Firefighters told Erie News Now Monday night's heavy winds were somewhat helpful. They helped blow the flames toward Route 6, which contained the fire to one area.

The fire damaged the main part of building that housed offices and restaurants.

An auction was held earlier in the evening, but all the animals were gone by 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Friends, family and coworkers of owner John Corwin spent Tuesday helping to clean up the stalls.

They hope the livestock auction will be back up and running for next Monday's auction.

The Union City Fire Department was assisted by Wattsburg, Elgin Beaverdam, Corry, Edinboro, Waterford, Mill Village and Kuhl Hose.

Route 6 was shut down for a while while firefighters battled the flames.

