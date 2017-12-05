Woman Sentenced in Deadly Car Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Sentenced in Deadly Car Crash

The Greene Township woman who was convicted of driving under the influence in a deadly 2015 car crash is heading to jail.

Corie Applebee, 39, was sentenced Tuesday morning to six months in jail and six months of electronic monitoring for accidents involving death.

Applebee had THC in her blood when she was involved in a crash on Wattsburg Road in Millcreek Dec. 6, 2015, investigators said.

Her 36-year-old boyfriend, Daniel Gehrlein, died in the accident.

