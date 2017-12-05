Former Oil City Teacher Sentenced to Probation for Having Sex wi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Oil City Teacher Sentenced to Probation for Having Sex with Student

Posted: Updated:
Shaun McLoughlin Shaun McLoughlin

A former Oil City High School teacher will not spend any time in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with a student on school grounds.

Shaun McLoughlin, 39, was sentenced to five years probation for a felony charge of corruption of minors. He must also complete 50 hours of community service within 180 days and was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

McLoughlin had a relationship with a girl, which started in November 2014. She was 16 at the time.

The two had consensual sex on high school property, both during and after the school day, where McLoughlin worked as a teacher, investigators said.

McLoughlin also met with the girl elsewhere and continued their relationship for several months.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com