Historical Markers Unveiled at Perry Square

The nine year, multi-million dollar makeover of Perry Square in downtown Erie is finally complete.

Mayor Joe Sinnott today unveiling the final piece of the project, a pedestal with historical markers near the fountain in the eastern part of Perry Square.

The makers describe the history of the park and the history of the fountain that was originally called the Edison Electric fountain.

It was dedicated in 1929 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Edison's invention of the light bulb.

Sinnott considers completing the park renovations a major milestone.

He said, "We are very pleased. We had an idea of what we wanted the park to be. We wanted it to be very user friendly, something that would bring people out to utilize and I think we have created that. I think it will be a great thing for the community for years to come."

The park renovations were done in several phases starting in 2008.